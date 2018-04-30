A week of celebrating Mom and Pop Shops

Small Business Week runs through the week, honoring entrepreneurs and leadership

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)-There are over 30 million businesses which are classified as “small business,” and it is that smaller organization that is being celebrated during Small Business Week. According to Gregg White with the SBA says that a “small business” is defined as a company with less than 500 people.

“Small businesses create two out of every three net new jobs in the private sector. More than half of all

Americans either work for or own a small business,” says White.

White says that the SBA offers many resources to entrepreneurs to help create business plans, understanding marketing, and many other elements of business ownership.

For the 15th year in a row, The South Carolina Salute to Small Business is highlighted by a luncheon on Wednesday. The event includes a “matchmaker” program for small and large business owners, as well as an awards ceremony, featuring a keynote address by the SBA Director, Linda McMahon. In addition, Mayor Steve Benjamin will join Director McMahon in celebration.

For more information about the Small Business Administration, check out their like HERE.