South Carolina, Clemson and Coastal Carolina baseball dominate the polls

Heather Fordham
Mike Gillespie,

Columbia, S.C.– After a successful weekend full of wins, South Carolina, Clemson and Coastal Carolina all earned spots in this weeks baseball polls.

The 26-28 Gamecocks rank 14 in the Collegiate Baseball poll and No. 3 in the SEC East. South Carolina claiming another SEC series win after defeating Vanderbilt in 2 of 3 games on the road this weekend.

Clemson climbs from No. 12 to No. 10 in the D1 Baseball poll, No. 10 in Baseball America and No. 8 in Collegiate Baseball. The Tigers swept a 3-game series at Virginia, marking 8 straight wins. They now sit at No. 1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 34-11 overall record.

Coastal Carolina ranks in all three polls after a clean sweep against Louisiana-Monroe, dominating the Sun Belt Conference at No.1 with a 31-14 overall record. The Chanticleers ranking No. 15 in Baseball America, No. 18 in D1 Baseball and No. 24 in Collegiate Baseball.

Share

Related

Clemson’s Logan Davidson named ACC Player of...
Ex Gamecock Shaq Roland signs with NFL team
ICYMI SC State wins 2018 MEAC tennis title
Merrifield helps struggling Royals to first winnin...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android