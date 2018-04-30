South Carolina, Clemson and Coastal Carolina baseball dominate the polls

Heather Fordham

Columbia, S.C.– After a successful weekend full of wins, South Carolina, Clemson and Coastal Carolina all earned spots in this weeks baseball polls.

The 26-28 Gamecocks rank 14 in the Collegiate Baseball poll and No. 3 in the SEC East. South Carolina claiming another SEC series win after defeating Vanderbilt in 2 of 3 games on the road this weekend.

Clemson climbs from No. 12 to No. 10 in the D1 Baseball poll, No. 10 in Baseball America and No. 8 in Collegiate Baseball. The Tigers swept a 3-game series at Virginia, marking 8 straight wins. They now sit at No. 1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 34-11 overall record.

Coastal Carolina ranks in all three polls after a clean sweep against Louisiana-Monroe, dominating the Sun Belt Conference at No.1 with a 31-14 overall record. The Chanticleers ranking No. 15 in Baseball America, No. 18 in D1 Baseball and No. 24 in Collegiate Baseball.