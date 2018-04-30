WATCH: AC Flora tops Cane Bay in 4A baseball playoffs

Mike Gillespie,

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) — In the 4A baseball playoffs Monday night, AC Flora held off Cane Bay, 5-2 to advance to the Lower State championship against Chapin Thursday.

VIDEO COURTESY: WCIV

