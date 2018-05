WATCH: Porter-Gaud holds off Hammond in SCISA lacrosse title game

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO) — Porter-Gaud edged Hammond in lacrosse Monday night to win the 2018 3A SCISA state championship.

Hammond was seeking a third-straight title, having beaten PG the last two seasons.

Corbitt Glick led all Skyhawks with three goals.

VIDEO COURTESY: WCIV