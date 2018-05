What’s the Bright “Star” Next to Moon

The bright “star” next to the moon tonight is not a star at all. It’s the planet Jupiter. Jupiter is the 4th brightest object in the sky after the sun, the moon, and the planet Venus. Jupiter is huge – roughly 1300 earths could fit inside of it. It takes Jupiter about 12 years to orbit the sun. This picture comes from @adrianachaconpb