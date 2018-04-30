Woman, 36, identified as victim of fatal collision on North Lake Drive in Lexington

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the passenger who was ejected from the vehicle she was traveling in after the driver crossed the center line into eastbound traffic in the 1300 block of North Lake Drive.

Jessica Kirby was not wearing a seatbelt when the incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 29, Coroner Margaret Fisher said.

Kirby, 36, died at an area hospital from injuries she sustained during the multi-vehicle collision.

