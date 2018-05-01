Arrest made in police pursuit turned deadly crash

Irmo, S.C. (WOLO) – The Irmo Police have arrested 18-year old Renas Davis for an April 4 incident that caused 3 young people to lose their lives.

Davis is being charged with failure to stop for blue lights resulting in death, child endangerment, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

This comes after an incident that occurred in Irmo on April 4, 2018. Davis was driving a stolen car when officers began a pursuit. Davis fled from officers and crashed into a tree. The crash killed 3 and injured 3 others.

Investigators were able to link Renas Davis as the driver of the vehicle through DNA testing.

Renas Davis was located today at his home and taken into custody without incident.

He was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center where he will await a bond hearing.

Investigators are still working on evidence to help put all the pieces together on what led up to the pursuit and how this unfortunate incident transpired.

“A tremendous amount of sadness was brought upon these families and our tight community through his reckless behavior. We appreciated and are thankful for the assistance of the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s MAIT Team and SLED’s Forensics Lab for helping our investigators determine who was driving the vehicle.” said Captain Courtney Dennis.