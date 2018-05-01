Deputies need your help finding 64-year-old Randolph Wise

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help finding a 64-year-old man who they say has a history of falling and suffers from seizures.

Randolph Wise left his Jujube Drive residence around 5 p.m. on Monday, April 30 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since, deputies say.

His residence is in the 100 block of Jujube Drive in the Ridgeway area near Ridgeway Motel.

Wise suffers from several medical issues according to deputies and may have mental impairment and may be acting irrationally.

Wise was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve pullover, blue jeans, and black Nike shoes with a green Nike “check.”

If you see Mr. Wise or have information about him, please contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office (803-635-4141) immediately.

If you see Mr. Wise or have information about him, please contact the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office (803-635-4141) immediately.

