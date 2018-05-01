Gamecocks Draw Rematch With ODU in NCAA Tournament First Round

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina men’s tennis (18-8, 7- 5 SEC) has qualified for its 24th appearance in the NCAA Tournament in program history, which was announced by the NCAA on Tuesday night. The Gamecocks will take on Old Dominion (19-6) in the first round, which will be hosted by top-seeded Wake Forest in Winston Salem, N.C., at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex.

South Carolina defeated Old Dominion 6-1 on the road back on Feb. 11, winning the doubles point and capturing wins at Nos. 1, 3, 4, 5, and 6 singles.

The NCAA Tournament first round will begin on Friday, May 11, with South Carolina’s first and second round regional matches to be played at Wake Forest. Wake Forest will also host this year’s men’s and women’s NCAA Championships beginning with the women’s round of 16 on Thursday, May 17.

Carolina finished the season with five wins over ITA top-40 opponents en route to the first back-to-back winning SEC seasons in program history and sits just two wins shy of the first back-to-back 20-win seasons since 1984-85.

South Carolina has now qualified for the NCAA Tournament five times under Head Coach Josh Goffi and will be making its 14th appearance under the current 64-team format.

The Gamecocks have seven total round of 16 appearances and have advanced past the first round six times under the current tournament format.

More information on this year’s Men’s Tennis NCAA Tournament can be found at http://www.wakeforestsports. com/ncaatennis/index.html