Good Morning Curtis- Midlands Gives On-line Fundraising

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- One of the largest annual fundraising efforts in South Carolina is underway. “Midlands Gives” kicked off at Midnight, last night.

As of Noon donations reached over $750,000.

The 24-hour online giving challenge… brings the community together as one to raise money and awareness for Midlands non-profits.

ABC Columbia is a proud media partner, we were live with Curtis Wilson Tuesday morning on Good Morning Columbia from 5am-7am.

And our Josh Berry will be Live at 6pm broadcasting updates during ABC Columbia News at Six.