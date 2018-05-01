Manufacturer to Open Union County Facility, Bring New Jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A manufacturer is locating its’ new operations to South Carolina.

According to the Governor’s office, Kemper Corporation, a manufacturer of cargo securement products, is locating production operations in Union County.

The project is expected to bring $1.9 million of capital investment and lead to the creation of 28 new jobs, say officials.

Governor Henry McMaster is reacting to the news, “We’re proud to welcome Kemper Corporation to Union County and look forward to seeing all that we know they will achieve in the Upstate. With a workforce at its disposal that is second to none and one of the most competitive business environments in the world, we know that Kemper Corporation will have all the tools necessary for success.”