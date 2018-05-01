Midlands Gives Underway- Live with Good Morning Curtis

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–One of the largest annual fundraising efforts in South Carolina is underway. “Midlands Gives” kicked off at Midnight, last night.

The 24-hour online giving challenge… brings the community together as one to raise money and awareness for Midlands non-profits.

ABC Columbia is a proud media partner, you can join Curtis Wilson live Tuesday morning on Good Morning Colmbia fromn 5am-7am.

And our Josh Berry will be Live at 6pm broadcasting updates during ABC Columbia News at Six.