Registered sex offender arrested on 12th indecent exposure charge

Kershaw County, S.C. (WOLO) – A Kershaw County Man has been arrested in connection with an indecent exposure case.

On April 15, 2018, KCSO took a report from a female victim who said a co-worker, identified as Tavarus Dallas Rogers (36), had exposed himself to her while at work.

The investigator assigned to this case interviewed the victim as well as two supervisors who were at work the morning of the incident. He also made numerous attempts to contact Rogers who hung up on the investigator and further avoided contact with him.

According to Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jack Rushing, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office investigator obtained an arrest warrant for Rogers. Rogers, who is a registered sex offender who serves weekend time in Florence County for indecent exposure was arrested on April 27, 2018 on the Kershaw County warrant when Florence officials ran Rogers in the federal database.

Kershaw County deputies picked up Rogers on April 28, 2018 and transported him to the Kershaw County Detention Center where he remains incarcerated on a $10,000.00 bond set by Magistrate Judge Darrell Drakeford.

Rogers has been previously arrested for indecent exposure (11 arrests), possession with intent to distribute marijuana, shoplifting (multiple), assault and battery, breaking into a motor vehicle, stalking, petty larceny, contempt of circuit court, driving under suspension, contempt of municipal court and voyeurism.