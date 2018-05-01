Sisters accused of machete attack arrested

Orangeburg County, SC (WOLO) — A set of sisters are behind bars accused of attacking a 61 year old man outside his Fire Tower Road home with his own machete. Deputies say they arrested siblings, 23 year old Briana Daniels and 25 year old Ebony Daniels Tuesday afternoon for a verbal altercation authorities say turned physical back on March 9th, 2018.

The victim, 61 year old Albert Guyton told police, he allowed Briana Daniels to use his car, but says it was returned with a broken radio. The victim claims Briana and her sister came to his house to get a social security card and a W2 form left inside the vehicle. When he refused to hand it over until the damage to the car was fixed, the victim told police Briana became “irate”.

The warrant says Briana invited herself into the home, even moving the victim out of the way by moving the controls on his motorized wheelchair to move him from in front of the door. The victim says Briana took the keys to his car and tossed them over his head to her sister who he claims began rummaging through his car. When the two woman refused to leave the property, the victim told authorities he grabbed his machete swinging it at one of the women, a move the warrant shows upset Briana even more.

Deputies say Briana was able to take the weapon away from the victim before swinging it at him causing a huge laceration to his forearm before the two sisters were seen taking off in a Dodge SUV.

Both woman face multiple charges including burglary, assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and breaking into a car.