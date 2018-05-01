U.S. Represenatative Mark Sanford Responds to TV Ad

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford is dismissing criticism from a Republican primary challenger that he doesn’t support the policies of President Donald Trump.

A new TV ad from state Rep. Katie Arrington features clips of Sanford speaking critically of some of Trump’s actions as president while “#NeverTrumper Mark Sanford” appears on-screen. Arrington then says she wants to replace Sanford and support Trump’s “bold conservative agenda.”

Of Arrington’s characterization, Sanford tells The Associated Press, “Saying something in politics doesn’t make it true, and that’s particularly the case around election time.”

During the 2016 election, Sanford pledged to work with Trump when possible if he were elected president. In August of that year, Sanford wrote in a New York Times op-ed that he supported Trump but implored him to release his tax returns.