April Weather Summary for Columbia

Here are some weather highlights from April 2018. There were 4 tornadoes and 2 downbursts on the 15th. It was about a degree cooler than average – making it the 2nd month in a row of cooler than average temperatures. This wouldn’t be considered a cooling trend since only 4 of the last 28 months have been cooler than average. And the average of the last 28 months is 2.3 degrees above the long-term average. The last freezing temperatures occurred on the night of the 17th with the coldest temperatures in the Midlands dipping to 28 degrees. Rainfall was a bit above average for the month, but we’re still running a modest deficit for the year.

The complete summary is at the following link – courtesy of the Columbia National Weather Service. https://www.weather.gov/cae/2018AprilClimate.html