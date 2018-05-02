Chief of the Small Business Administration visits Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The head of a group representing black business leaders in South Carolina is introducing the chief of the Small Business Administration during her visit to the state.

South Carolina African American Chamber of Commerce Chairman Stephen Gilchrist tells The Associated Press that he’ll be introducing SBA Administrator Linda McMahon during an event Wednesday at the Metropolitan Convention Center in Columbia.

Gilchrist says he’s met with McMahon in Washington several times. He says he’s impressed with her efforts at streamlining regulatory processes “that in some ways impact small businesses negatively.”

McMahon is visiting several states during Small Business Week. Also Wednesday, she is set to visit a Columbia fabric business with Gov. Henry McMaster.