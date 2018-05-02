Cinco De Meow Pet Special at Columbia Animal Services

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Are you looking to bring home a furry friend?

The Columbia Animal Services is hosting its annual Cinco De Meow pet adoption special.

Officials say all dogs and cats will be $5, in celebration of Cinco De Mayo. All adoptions will include spay/neuter, micro-chip, feline leukemia/heartworm test, initial vaccines and deworming.

When: The Cinco De Meow Pet Special will be held May 4, 2018 and May 5, 2018. Hours of Operation for Columbia Animal Services includeMonday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Where: Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209

Note: Visit other pets available for adoption at the Columbia Animal Shelter, 127 Humane Lane. Visit www.columbiasc.net/animal-services or call 803-776-PETS for more information.