Enjoy SC: Make History Day at the State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Wednesday (5/2) the City of Columbia held its latest installment of Enjoy SC: “Make History Day.”

Pictures depicting how Main Streets all over the state have changed over time were placed around the State House.

Organizers say its a fun way to go back in time.

If you missed Make History Day they’ll do it all again on Sunday (5/2).