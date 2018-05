Fireflies lose lead late, drop homestand opener

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Twice the Fireflies had three-run leads in their Tuesday night showdown with Lexington. But the Legends used a five-run eighth inning to lead their way to a comeback 7-6 victory over Columbia.

The Fireflies dropped their series opener, which also begins a seven-game homestand, and are now 12-13 on the season.

Game two of the three-game set starts Wednesday 11:05 a.m. at Spirit Communications Park.