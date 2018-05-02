Former Gamecock Montgomery leaves Yankees start due to injury

HOUSTON (WOLO) – Former Gamecock and current Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery left his Tuesday night start against the Astros after just one inning pitched due to elbow tightness in his throwing elbow.

The Sumter native threw a seven-pitch first, retiring the side for New York in their ALCS rematch with Houston, but was removed from the game which the Yanks later went on to win 4-0.

The Yankees plan, according to the team, is for the Carolina alum to return to New York Wednesday and be evaluated by team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad.

Montgomery was making his sixth start of the season. His second year in the big leagues has been going strong; Jordan holds a 2-0 record with a 3.64 ERA.

Jordan Montgomery has left tonight's #MLBNShowcase after only 7 pitches. He has been replaced by Domingo Germán. pic.twitter.com/uSLKH0dWRV — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 2, 2018

Jordan Montgomery is “in a pretty good frame of mind,” says Aaron Boone, who is hopeful that the injury may not be significant. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) May 2, 2018