Gamecocks aim to host NCAA Tournament regional

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – As Carolina settles in to start the home stretch to the regular season, the Gamecocks are looking to stay locked in and lock up a chance to host regional play in the NCAA Tournament.

USC is now tied for 12th in the newest ESPN/USA Softball Top 25 released Tuesday. With four more games to go, their 41 wins this season are the most ever in head coach Beverly Smith’s 10 seasons with the program.

While the program’s resume is in good shape, both coach and her players would rather be safe than sorry when it comes to earning a top 16 seed in the postseason to be able to start the road to the Women’s College World Series on their own campus.

USC hosts Charleston Southern in their final regular season home game Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Carolina Softball Stadium.