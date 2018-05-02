Good Morning Curtis- Live at the Richland Library Main

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Curtis Wilson, Co-anchor of Good Morning Columbia , is live Wednesday morning at the Richland County Library Main.

Curtis is live in the field with his ‘Good Morning Curtis’ segments. Wednesday you can find Curtis with an inside look at the newest features at the Assembly Street Location of the Richland County Public Library.

Among the new features at the Library, according to Emily Stoll, the Cafe at our Main location.

Customers are able to access the Cafe from 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mondays through

Saturdays.

It’s located on the First Level, near the Hampton Street entrance.