Gov. McMaster wants tires removed from abandoned Berkley Co. recycling center

BERKLEY CO, SC (WOLO) – Governor McMaster has asked state health officials to clean up hundreds of thousands of tires from an abandoned recycling center.

The Viva Recycling site was shut down by regulators last week and ordered to pay more than $1.5 million in fines.

The Charleston Post and Courier reports the Governor wrote to DHEC chair Mark Elam that tires there pose a serious environmental and public health risk.

The Governor wants to give Berkeley County money to pay for the cleanup.