House explodes while police on scene for barricaded person

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A house in Connecticut exploded Wednesday night while police and a SWAT team were outside, having responded to a report of a barricaded person.

At least three police officers in North Haven were seen being placed into ambulances, WFSB-TV reported.

Residents near the home said on the police department’s Facebook page that they heard the explosion and felt their own homes shake around 8:30 p.m.

Video shows police rushing to the scene and a raging fire. Sounds of smaller explosions also were heard.