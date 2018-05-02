Kershaw Co. Man Accused of Shooting Wife in Neck

Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)– A Camden woman is recovering after deputies say her husband shot her in the neck.

Investigators say William Chace is charged with criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Deputies tell us the woman called 911 early Tuesday morning walking down Highway 97.

Investigators say Chace later admitted that he fired his gun in the direction of his wife after she walked out the door.

She was airlifted to Palmetto Health Richland where we are told she is in stable condition.