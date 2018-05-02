Lawmakers start the long awaited conversation about term limits

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – For the first time in close to 30 years, a conversation on term limits was brought up at the State House, with most of the conversation focusing on corruption and how a term limit on lawmakers would effect it.

Senator William Timmons said he has been waiting for this conversation for a long time. Timmons said, “There are five members of the Senate who have been serving in the Senate longer than I have been alive.”

This is the first step in a long process, but committee members have made sure this will come up next session.