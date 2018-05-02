At least 5 dead after military plane crash in Savannah, Georgia

At least five people are dead and four remain missing after a C-130 “Hercules” plane belonging to the Puerto Rico National Guard crashed outside the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia at 11:28 a.m., according to Georgia Air National Guard Captain Jeffrey E. Bezore.

An Air Force spokesperson specified the plane was a WC-130 weather reconnaissance plane, belonging to the 156th Airlift Wing.

A Puerto Rico government official tells ABC News the plane manifest had 9 passengers on it.

“We don’t expect any survivors,” the official said.

The names of the missing will not be released until next of kin are notified.

PHOTO: A C-130 military transport plane crashed near the airport in Savannah Ga. at the intersection of Highway 21 at Crossgate Road on May 2, 2018. James Lavine/Handout Photo via USA TODAY NETWORK
The plane crashed at the intersection of Highway 21 at Crossgate Road just northeast of the Savannah airport, according to Chatham Emergency Management Agency. Those roads are shut down, and power has been cut to the area.

PHOTO: Smoke billows at the site of a military plane crash in Savannah, Ga., on May 2, 2018.Smoke billows at the site of a military plane crash in Savannah, Ga., on May 2, 2018.
“As far we know there were no cars hit in this crash, it is an absolute miracle at that time or day and that intersection,” said Gena Bilbo, Public Information Officer at Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, during a press conference.

PHOTO: This map locates the area where an Air National Guard C-130 has crashed just outside of Savannah, Ga., on May 2, 2018.AP
The plane took off from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, according to Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons of 165th Air National Guard.

It was heading to Arizona on a routine training mission, according to Puerto Rico’s governor Ricardo Rosselló.

Crews from the airport are assisting with local agencies, along with the the 165th Airlift Wing.

PHOTO: Emergency personnel work at the scene of an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane that crashed near Savannah, Ga., on May 2, 2018.Chris Hanks/Savannah Professional Firefighters Association via AP
The airport said there has been no impact on its flight operations.

ABC News’ Luis Martinez contributed to this report.

PHOTO: Emergency personnel work at the scene of an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane that crashed near Savannah, Ga., on May 2, 2018.Chris Hanks/Savannah Professional Firefighters Association via AP
PHOTO: Emergency crews stage at the site of a military C-130 plane crash in Port Wentworth, Ga., May 02, 2018.Stephen B. Morton/Epa via Shutterstock
