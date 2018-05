‘Midlands Gives’ Online Fundraiser Sets Record

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It was a big 24 hours for the online fundraiser, Midlands Gives.

Midlands Gives officials say they broke a record with more than $1.75 million in donations.

They totalled 14,665 individual gifts, which officials say is 900 more gifts than last year.

More than 370 nonprofits took part in the 24-hour online giving challenge which was hosted by Central Carolina Community Foundation.

ABC Columbia is a proud media partner.