Palmetto Children’s Hospital Reading Day success at Spirit Communications Park

Heather Fordham

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Students from 14 different schools in the Midlands had a front row seat to the Fireflies 9-1 victory over the Lexington Legends Wednesday. The first Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital Reading Day Program began at 11:05 a.m. at Spirit Communications Park, with numbers marking the highest-attended Reading Day in the Program’s three years.

Fireflies Team President John Katz and Reading Program Manager Kyle Williamson have expanded the Program to reach out and make a difference in almost 67,000 children’s lives in just three seasons.

Over 6,282 fans filled the stands as the Fireflies broke their five-game losing streak scoring four runs in the forth and three runs in the fifth inning. Right-handed pitcher Marcel Renteria only allowed one run in over 7.2 innings of work, claiming his second win of the season.

Jeremy Vasquez’s franchise-record on-base streak is now up to 25 straight games after he slugged a double down the right field line and plate. Matt Winaker hit his first solo home run of his professional career in the the fourth frame putting his team up 6-1.

Raphael Gladu and Hansel Moreno each had runs in the fifth inning off of relief pitcher Holden Capps. Gladu closed out the third run of the inning, allowing the Fireflies to hold a 9-1 lead going into the sixth.

The Fireflies and Legends will face off again on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Spirit Communications Park.