SBA welcomes Trump administration for tour

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — One of the businesses heavily damaged during the flood of 2015 got a visit from the Trump Administration Wednesday.

Linda McMahon, Director of the Small Business Association toured Forest Drapery and Upholstery Fabric Center as part of National Small Business week.

McMahon, wife of WWE founder, Vince McMahon says small businesses are the backbone of the US economy.