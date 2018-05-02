SC State headed to Florida for NCAA Men’s Tennis Tournament

GAINESVILLE, Fla.– South Carolina State, fresh off its ninth Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) men’s tennis championship in 11 years, will head to Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, May 12 to take on Florida, the No. 13 overall seed and defending national champion, in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Tennis Championships.

The Bulldogs won the MEAC title, and NCAA automatic bid, this past Saturday with a 4-2 win over Morgan State in the championship match.

Miami (Fla.) and North Florida will join South Carolina State and the host Gators in Gainesville. The winners of the two matches will square off in the second round on Sunday, May 13.

From there, the team that wins will advance to the finals site in Winston-Salem, N.C.

S.C. State Athletics contributed to this article.