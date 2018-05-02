Searching for Answers 13 Years Later

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– 13 years later and still no answers in the death of a Lexington Co. woman.

Deputies say Diana Willmeth was last seen at Lucky’s Bar on Edmund Highway in Lexington County in May of 2005.

They believe she was able to make it back home.

That’s where her car turned up later in the day.

But authorities don’t believe she left her home willingly.

Months later, they found Willmeth’s body on Jacques Haven Rd.

Authorities hope you may hold a piece to the puzzle.

You’re asked to call Crimestoppers with any tips.