State Rep. Proposes Aja Wilson Statue for State House

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–One state lawmaker wants to honor one of USC’s greatest athletes, not at the Colonial Life Arena, but on state house grounds.

Wednesday, Richland Co. Rep. Leon Howard filed a resolution to have a statue of Wilson placed on the capitol grounds.

In a statement Rep. Howard says statues at the state house should not just be reserved for the past.

Wilson was recently the number one pick in the WNBA draft.

Before that she led the Gamecocks to four conference championships and a national title in 2017.