Sumter, Clarendon and Orangeburg counties investigating homicide

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter, Clarendon and Orangeburg Counties Sheriff’s Offices are working together on an investigation after a body of a man who had been reported missing was found.

The body of 24-year-old Jerry Lamars Johnson was found in Lake Marion on April 25 after he was reported missing a day prior. His death was ruled a homicide.

“We have some persons of interest,” said Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis. “But no arrests have been made. We certainly want to bring justice to Mr. Johnson’s family. The investigators from all three jurisdictions have been working long hours to bring closure to Mr. Jonson’s family.”

Anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for this crime should call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2002, the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 435-4414, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 531-4647 or CrimeStoppers at (803) 436-2718 or 1- 888-CRIMESC. You do not have to give your name and could receive a cash reward.