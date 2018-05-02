Tickets go on sale for 2018 Blowfish season

It’s the thirty day countdown till opening night Thursday May 31st and its our first Thirsty Thursday of the 2018 Season- 1/2 off Bud, Bud Light and Stella! The Blowfish take on the Forest City Owls with the gates opening at 6pm and game time is 7:05pm. Check out a “96 Dale Earnhardt Signature Series Monte Carlo which will be on display.

Opening week continues Saturday June 2nd for our first “Concert in the Sky” Fireworks Show plus kids can come down on the field before the game and play catch with the Blowfish players from 6pm -6:30pm. Game time is 7:05pmas the series continues with Forest City.

Don’t forget to get your tickets for the 2018 Coastal Plain League All-Star Show/ July 8th FanFest-July 9th CPL All-Star Game!