USC Board Considering Revoking Cosby Doctorate

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina’s board of trustees is considering revoking Bill Cosby’s honorary doctorate.

The university gave the comedian the doctorate back in 1986.

Other universities have already gone through that process.

Cosby was convicted last week on three counts of sexual assault.

USC Spokesperson Jeff Stenslend says the issue will be on the board’s June 8th agenda.