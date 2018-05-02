VC Summer Fallout Bill at State House

AP,

COLUMBIA, SC (AP)–Legislation at the State House is moving forward that could prevent something like the VC Summer abandonment from happening again.

A Senate Committee passed proposals to allow an advocate to work on behalf of ratepayers when the public service commission sets utility rates.
Another bill introduced reviews and oversight of Scana Corporation and Santee Cooper.
The legislation will now head to the senate floor with five days remaining for a decision to be made.

Share

Related

WATCH: Southern Cuisine Served at State House
WATCH: Mental Health Advocacy at State House
Thousands rally to “End the R-word”
Watch: Franklin Graham Stops in Midlands on ‘...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android