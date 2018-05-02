VC Summer Fallout Bill at State House

COLUMBIA, SC (AP)–Legislation at the State House is moving forward that could prevent something like the VC Summer abandonment from happening again.

A Senate Committee passed proposals to allow an advocate to work on behalf of ratepayers when the public service commission sets utility rates.

Another bill introduced reviews and oversight of Scana Corporation and Santee Cooper.

The legislation will now head to the senate floor with five days remaining for a decision to be made.