Victim Sends Warning About Skimmers

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — You may not be able to tell the difference once you put your debit or credit card in a machine to get money, but authorities say it won’t take long before you realize that money is missing if what is called a “skimmer” has been placed on the machine.

The Skimmer is a device that is so similar in appearance, it’s hard to detect without wiggling the attachment police say is stuck on with two sided tape to double check that you are not going to fall victim to the con artists trying to get the money you put in the bank, into their pockets.

ABC Columbia’s Angela Rogers sat down with a skimmer victim, who says they targeted her not once, but twice and is now making sure you know what to do to protect yourself and your hard earned cash.