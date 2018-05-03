Ainhoa Olarra headlines USC’s two All-SEC honorees
COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s golf standouts Ainhoa Olarra and Lois Kaye Go both received All-SEC honors, the league announced Thursday. Olarra was selected to the All-SEC First Team, while Go grabbed a spot on the conference’s Second Team.
Olarra, a two-time All-SEC selection, collected her first career first-team laurels. Go became the 17th player in program history to earn All-SEC accolades.
The Gamecocks, who earned runner-up at the 2018 SEC Championship in April, have boasted multiple All-SEC honorees in each of the last two seasons.
Olarra has emerged as one of the top golfers in the country in her senior season, ranking eighth in NCAA Division I with a team-leading 70.78 stroke average. The San Sebastian, Spain, native notched a pair of victories during the regular season in a stretch highlighted by the individual title at the 2018 SEC Championship. Olarra tallied her first collegiate win at the 2018 Florida State Match-Up, and she also boasted top-three showings at the 2017 Tar Heel Invitational (2nd) and 2018 Evans Derby Experience (T3).
The senior standout’s 70.78 scoring average is on pace to be the program’s lowest single-season mark, and her five top-five finishes are the fourth-best total in one year by a Gamecock. Olarra also ranks in the top 10 in school history in career stroke average (2nd, 73.47) and total top-five showings (9th, 6).
Go has served as a steady force in her first season in the Gamecock lineup. The sophomore, who transferred to Carolina from Boston College, ranks second on the team in scoring average (72.42) and rounds of par or better (15). Go boasts three top-10 showings this spring, including a third-place finish at the 2018 Bryan National Collegiate.
The Cebu City, Philippines, native has finished par or better in five of her nine tournaments, and she has placed inside the top 20 six times.
Gaby Amos was also recognized Thursday, as the Gamecock junior was named to the SEC Community Service Team. Amos, who played in two tournaments for Carolina during the regular season, totaled over 30 hours of community service this season. The Gainesville, Fla., native assisted in the Harvest Hope Food Bank and helped teach the game of golf through the First Tee of Columbia.
Ninth-ranked Carolina returns to action next week when they compete in the NCAA San Francisco Regional. The 54-hole event, which takes place May 7-9 at TPC Harding Park, will feature an 18-team field. The top-six teams will advance to the 2018 NCAA Championship, set for May 18-23 at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla.
FIRST TEAM ALL-SEC
Ainhoa Olarra, South Carolina (SEC Championship Individual Medalist)
Lauren Stephenson, Alabama
Dylan Kim, Arkansas
Maria Fassi, Arkansas
Kristen Gillman, Alabama
Maddie Szeryk, Texas A&M
Jillian Hollis, Georgia
Cheyenne Knight, Alabama
Alana Uriell, Arkansas
SECOND TEAM ALL-SEC
Sierra Brooks, Florida
Jessica Yuen, Missouri
Lois Kaye Go, South Carolina
Julia Johnson, Ole Miss
Marta Perez, Florida
Lakareber Abe, Alabama
Kelli Murphy, Auburn
Morgan Baxendale, Vanderbilt
COACH OF THE YEAR
Shauna Taylor, Arkansas
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Maria Fassi, Arkansas
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Julia Johnson, Ole Miss
SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Dylan Kim, Arkansas
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Kaleigh Telfer, Auburn
Angelica Moresco, Alabama
Louise Yu, Vanderbilt
Julia Johnson, Ole Miss
Morgan Baxendale, Vanderbilt
Elin Esborn, Florida
Addie Baggarly, Florida
Conner Beth Ball, Ole Miss
COMMUNITY SERVICE TEAM
Nicole Morales, Alabama
Cara Gorlei, Arkansas
Kelli Murphy, Auburn
Elin Esborn, Florida
Isabella Skinner, Georgia
Sarah Shipley, Kentucky
Sydney Cavin, LSU
Conner Beth Ball, Ole Miss
Katie Holt, Mississippi State
Amanda Kim, Missouri
Gaby Amos, South Carolina
Allison Herring, Tennessee
Chloe Velasco, Texas A&M
Alexandra Farnsworth, Vanderbilt