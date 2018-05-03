Ainhoa Olarra headlines USC’s two All-SEC honorees

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s golf standouts Ainhoa Olarra and Lois Kaye Go both received All-SEC honors, the league announced Thursday. Olarra was selected to the All-SEC First Team, while Go grabbed a spot on the conference’s Second Team.

Olarra, a two-time All-SEC selection, collected her first career first-team laurels. Go became the 17th player in program history to earn All-SEC accolades.

The Gamecocks, who earned runner-up at the 2018 SEC Championship in April, have boasted multiple All-SEC honorees in each of the last two seasons.

Olarra has emerged as one of the top golfers in the country in her senior season, ranking eighth in NCAA Division I with a team-leading 70.78 stroke average. The San Sebastian, Spain, native notched a pair of victories during the regular season in a stretch highlighted by the individual title at the 2018 SEC Championship. Olarra tallied her first collegiate win at the 2018 Florida State Match-Up, and she also boasted top-three showings at the 2017 Tar Heel Invitational (2nd) and 2018 Evans Derby Experience (T3).

The senior standout’s 70.78 scoring average is on pace to be the program’s lowest single-season mark, and her five top-five finishes are the fourth-best total in one year by a Gamecock. Olarra also ranks in the top 10 in school history in career stroke average (2nd, 73.47) and total top-five showings (9th, 6).

Go has served as a steady force in her first season in the Gamecock lineup. The sophomore, who transferred to Carolina from Boston College, ranks second on the team in scoring average (72.42) and rounds of par or better (15). Go boasts three top-10 showings this spring, including a third-place finish at the 2018 Bryan National Collegiate.

The Cebu City, Philippines, native has finished par or better in five of her nine tournaments, and she has placed inside the top 20 six times.

Gaby Amos was also recognized Thursday, as the Gamecock junior was named to the SEC Community Service Team. Amos, who played in two tournaments for Carolina during the regular season, totaled over 30 hours of community service this season. The Gainesville, Fla., native assisted in the Harvest Hope Food Bank and helped teach the game of golf through the First Tee of Columbia.

Ninth-ranked Carolina returns to action next week when they compete in the NCAA San Francisco Regional. The 54-hole event, which takes place May 7-9 at TPC Harding Park, will feature an 18-team field. The top-six teams will advance to the 2018 NCAA Championship, set for May 18-23 at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla.

FIRST TEAM ALL-SEC

Ainhoa Olarra, South Carolina (SEC Championship Individual Medalist)

Lauren Stephenson, Alabama

Dylan Kim, Arkansas

Maria Fassi, Arkansas

Kristen Gillman, Alabama

Maddie Szeryk, Texas A&M

Jillian Hollis, Georgia

Cheyenne Knight, Alabama

Alana Uriell, Arkansas

SECOND TEAM ALL-SEC

Sierra Brooks, Florida

Jessica Yuen, Missouri

Lois Kaye Go, South Carolina

Julia Johnson, Ole Miss

Marta Perez, Florida

Lakareber Abe, Alabama

Kelli Murphy, Auburn

Morgan Baxendale, Vanderbilt

COACH OF THE YEAR

Shauna Taylor, Arkansas

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Maria Fassi, Arkansas

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Julia Johnson, Ole Miss

SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Dylan Kim, Arkansas

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Kaleigh Telfer, Auburn

Angelica Moresco, Alabama

Louise Yu, Vanderbilt

Julia Johnson, Ole Miss

Morgan Baxendale, Vanderbilt

Elin Esborn, Florida

Addie Baggarly, Florida

Conner Beth Ball, Ole Miss

COMMUNITY SERVICE TEAM

Nicole Morales, Alabama

Cara Gorlei, Arkansas

Kelli Murphy, Auburn

Elin Esborn, Florida

Isabella Skinner, Georgia

Sarah Shipley, Kentucky

Sydney Cavin, LSU

Conner Beth Ball, Ole Miss

Katie Holt, Mississippi State

Amanda Kim, Missouri

Gaby Amos, South Carolina

Allison Herring, Tennessee

Chloe Velasco, Texas A&M

Alexandra Farnsworth, Vanderbilt