Camden’s Brooke Dixon earns Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar Award at Francis Marion

FLORENCE, SC – Francis Marion University senior women’s basketball player Briana Burgins, senior baseball pitcher Arien Seymour, and junior women’s basketball player Brooke Dixon have earned Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports-Scholar Awards for 2018. The honors are presented by Diverse magazine, a publication that addresses issues in higher education.

Burgins picks up the award for the second consecutive year.

Both Burgins and Dixon were named to the third-team for women’s basketball, while Seymour was a first-team selection in baseball. The 117 women’s hoop players recognized were from all divisions of competition, and Burgins and Dixon were two of only three student-athletes from the Palmetto State and two of only 18 from Peach Belt Conference to appear on any of the 19 sports recognized by the magazine. Seymour is the only Palmetto State representative on any of the 16 men’s sports recognized and one of only 15 players from the PBC in any sport to be honored on the men’s side.

A biology major and a native of High Point, N.C., Burgins has registered a cumulative grade point average of 3.32. This past season, she averaged 12.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game in nine contests before suffering a season-ending injury. She has been granted a medical red-shirt waiver for last season and will return for the 2018-19 campaign.

She has twice been named to the PBC All-Academic Team and is a member of Omicron Delta Kappa honor society. She has served on the university’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee for each of the past three years and was an FMU Diplomat in 2014-15. She was named to the PBC Presidential Honor Roll each of her first two years and has been recognized on the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll five times.

A three-year letterwinner, Dixon is a native of Camden, S.C. She has compiled a 3.54 GPA as an education major.

She is a member of Omicron Delta Kappa national leadership honor society, Chi Alpha Sigma national college athlete honor society, and Kappa Delta Pi education honor society. She has been named to the PBC Presidential Honor Roll and the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll on every possible occasion during her time at Francis Marion.

Seymour is a native of Nassau, Bahamas, and owns a 3.58 GPA as a biology major. On the mound in 2018, he posted a 1-3 mark with a 4.57 earned run average. He made 13 appearances and struck out 31 batters in 41.1 innings pitched.

Off the field, he earned PBC All-Academic Team recognition in 2017, is a member of Chi Alpha Sigma national college athlete honor society, and received the Ray E. Thames Memorial “Raise the Roof” Award for 2017-18. He has also been named to the PBC Presidential Honor Roll and the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll on every occasion, as well as garnering D2 ADA Academic Achievement Awards for both 2017 and 2016.

Burgins is a product of Southwest Guilford High School, while Dixon is a graduate of Camden High School and Seymour graduated from Linsly High School in Wheeling, W.V.