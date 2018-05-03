Cayce Man Charged in Shooting Investigation

Cayce, S.C. (WOLO)– Police say a Cayce man is facing charges for his actions during a shooting at a home in October of last year.

Investigators with the cayce department of public safety say Adam Lazzarinni is charged with involuntary manslaughter and obstruction of justice.

Police say it happened at a home on Hunters Mill Rd. on October 9th of 2017.

Tuesday the Lexington County Coroner’s Office announced the investigation of a death at the home.

Investigators say a press conference on the death is scheduled for Friday morning.