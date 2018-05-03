Columbia College and Midlands Technical College partner to create a ‘distinctive’ nursing program

Courtesy of Columbia College: Columbia College President Dr. Carol Moore and Midlands Technical College President Dr. Ronald L. Rhames shake hands after signing the agreement that creates a seamless pathway from a ADN to a BSN for nursing students.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – Midlands Technical College (MTC) and Columbia College (CC) have formalized their unique nursing agreement that will allow a seamless transition for Columbia College students to earn Associates in Science Degree in Nursing from Midlands Technical College and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing at Columbia College. Columbia College President, Dr. Carol Moore and Midlands Technical College President, Dr. Ronald L. Rhames signed the agreement May 3, just one year after the two schools formalized a bridge agreement.

“The partnership between our two colleges is longstanding and continues to evolve as we strive to meet the changing demands of the healthcare industry,” said Rhames. “We want to do everything possible to provide our students clear pathways to the next steps in their educational journeys. This agreement will lead to an increase in the number of students who go on to complete their BSNs.”

Students are only required to fill out one application, and the schools will share the students’ information. The advantages of being dual students creates a new educational experience. Students in the program will have the opportunity of living on the Columbia College campus all of four years and participate in all the student activities events offered at both Columbia College and Midlands Technical College.

“We’re very excited to offer this unique program!” exclaimed Dr. D’Michelle Dupre, Program Chair of the BSN Nursing Program at Columbia College. “Students can earn two degrees in four years, and in their third year possess the tools and credentials needed to work as an RN. This will permit hospitals to gain access to more nurses in a shorter amount of time. It’s a win-win for the student and for the hospitals!”

Students who meet the qualifying criteria for admission into the nursing program at MTC will attend orientation and receive a start date upon admission to Columbia College. The initial two years students are at Columbia College working on the liberal arts core courses, general education courses, and MTC nursing prerequisite requirements. This allows these students to takes courses towards graduation and transition right into clinical hours without lag time. The third year students transition to the Midlands Technical College classrooms for hands on training in the field of nursing, while still having the ability to live on the Columbia College campus. While at Midlands Technical College they will complete the Associate Degree in Nursing and sit for their Nursing Board exams to become Registered Nurses. After graduating from MTC with their Associate Degree in Nursing, passing the NCLEX-RN, and receiving their RN license, students have the option of attending their final classes at Columbia College on-campus or online.

“This allows these students to take courses toward graduation and transition right into clinical hours at MTC without lag time,” said Trilla Mays, MTC’s Nursing Department chair. “The third-year students transition to Midlands Technical College classrooms for hands-on training in the field of nursing, while still having the ability to live on the Columbia College campus.”

Columbia College and Midlands Technical College are paving the way for creative and innovative ways for students to complete two degrees in four years while attending two schools simultaneously. The partnership between the two schools is long standing and will continue to thrive as both schools evolve to meet the ever changing demands of future students.

President Moore expressed her gratitude before her and Dr. Rhames signed the agreement, “This was a year-long effort between the two colleges and would not have been possible without the tremendous effort and cooperation from the representatives from each school who worked so hard to make this unique program happen. Thank you all.”