Eight Midlands Gang Members Indicted On Multiple Charges, Including Murder

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Thursday, Attorney General Alan Wilson announced State Grand Jury indictments against eight gang members. They are being charged for multiple crimes, including murder. The eight individuals have had gang activity crossing many county lines, going from Richland, Lexington, and Newberry counties.

Several law enforcement agencies investigated these eight gang members. Wilson credits the hard work of SLED, Columbia Police Department, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Cayce Police, and Swansea Police.

We will have more information after the press conference at 1:00 Thursday. Check back with ABC Columbia for the latest information.