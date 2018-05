WATCH: Five unanswered goals leads Dutch Fork over Socastee

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WOLO) — Dutch Fork rallied from a 2-0 hole Thursday night and scored five-straight goals in route to a 5-2 win over Socastee in the Boys 5A State Soccer Playoffs.

Elliott Fish tied the match at 2, followed by Mark Kasir’s goal that gave the Foxes their first lead of the night.

Dutch Fork now hosts Wando in the quarterfinals Saturday at 7 p.m. with the winner advancing to the semis.

VIDEO COURTESY: WPDE