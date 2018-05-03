Former Gamecock Montgomery to miss extended time with elbow injury

HOUSTON (AP) — New York Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery could miss up to eight weeks because of an injury to his left elbow.

The Yankees put the pitcher on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a strained left flexor.

Montgomery left Tuesday’s start with the injury after the first inning. He is 2-0 with a 3.62 ERA in six games this year.

“He won’t throw for three weeks,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “We are looking at a 6-to-8 week timetable likely by the time he gets back with us on the mound. This is not great news. Not worst case news, either. Hopefully, he can use the time to get well, get strong and help us for most of the second half.”

As to concerns Montgomery would need Tommy John surgery, Boone said: “There’s nothing that would suggest that at this time.”

Domingo German, who threw a career-high four shutout innings Tuesday night, will slide into the rotation and start Sunday against Cleveland.

The Yankees have used the disabled list 12 times this season. They used it 18 times last year.

The Yankees also called up right-hander David Hale from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and transferred outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury to the 60-day disabled list. Outfielder Clint Frazier was reinstated from the seven-day concussion disabled list and optioned to Triple-A.