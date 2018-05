Gamecock great Steve Pearce lands on 10-day DL

TORONTO (WOLO) — Former Gamecock Steve Pearce was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, because of an oblique strain.

Pearce came back to the lineup Thursday after battling an injury to his ribcage, but shortly after was placed on the DL due to his newest injury.

Pearce is batting .270 with 3 home runs and 13 RBI this season.