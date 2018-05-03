Kershaw County Company Expanding, Investing $40 Million

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Thursday the Governor’s office announced that a Kershaw County Company is Expanding, Investing $40 Million in existing operations.

According to the Governor’s office, Canfor Southern Pine, a forest products company, will upgrade its existing Camden, S.C. sawmill in Kershaw County.

The company is projected to invest $40 million in the project, say officials.

According to a release, Canfor Southern Pine operates 14 manufacturing locations in the Southern U.S. In addition to its Camden facility, the company has operations in Conway, Darlington and Marion, S.C., with corporate offices in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Canfor currently employs approximately 650 people throughout South Carolina.

The expansion will begin this year and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2019, say officials.