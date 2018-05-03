Lexington moves past Wando in state playoffs

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Thanks to a two-run first inning and a three-run third, Lexington took care of visiting Wando in their first game of the SCHSL 5A State Playoffs Thursday night, besting the Warriors 5-2.

The Wildcats advance and travel to River Bluff Saturday in the winner’s bracket of the Lower State Field, after the Gators defeated Dutch Fork 5-0 Thursday.

The visiting Warriors made it a one-run game in the top of the second, responding to their hosts early rally. But the lead quickly returned to a two-run cushion as Ryan DeRienzo singled in David Cromer to go back up a pair. A wild pitch and fielder’s choice later scored the other two Wildcats runs.