Midlands colleges team up to target ‘nursing shortage’

Josh Berry,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Two Midlands colleges are joining forces for nursing education.

Thursday (5/3), Midlands Technical College and Columbia College signed an agreement for nursing students.

Students can earn an associate in science degree in nursing from Midlands Technical College and a bachelor of science degree in nursing at Columbia College.

School leaders say the new agreement paves the way for students to complete two degrees in four years.

